New movies

'THE MENU' (Rated R for strong/disturbing violent content, language throughout and some sexual references)
A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.
'SHE SAID' (Rated R for language and description of sexual assault)
New York Times reporters break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.
'A CHRISTMAS STORY CHRISTMAS' (Rated PG for language and some rude behavior)
'BONES AND ALL' (Rated R for strong, bloody and disturbing violent content, language throughout, some sexual content and brief graphic nudity)
A story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan's America.
'THE LAST MANHUNT' (Rated R for some violence and language)
In 1909, amidst the dying old west, Willie Boy, a long distance Desert Runner by Chemehuevi tradition, falls in love with young native beauty, Carlota.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'Pearl'
'Three Thousand Years of Yearning'
'Moonage Daydream'
'Gigi & Nate'
'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn'