New Movies

'DEAR EVAN HANSEN' (Rated PG-13 for thematic material involving suicide, brief strong language and some suggestive situations)
Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate.
'BIRDS OF PARADISE' (Rated R for drug use, sexual content and brief nudity)
Two girls at an elite Parisian ballet academy have their bond and bodies tested as they compete for a contract to join the company of the Opéra national de Paris
'MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION' (Rated PG for some thematic elements)
After the time of the Mane 6, Sunny--a young Earth Pony--and her new Unicorn friend Izzy explore their world and strive to restore Harmony to Equestria.
'THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE' (Rated PG-13 for sexual content and drug use)
An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.
'THE STARLING' (Rated PG-13 for thematic material, some strong language and suggestive material)
After Lilly suffers a loss, a combative Starling takes nest beside her quiet home. The feisty bird taunts and attacks the grief-stricken Lilly. On her journey to expel the Starling, she rediscovers her will to live and capacity for love
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
‘F9'
'Cruella'
'Last Call'
'A Dark Foe'
'Batwoman: The Complete Second Season'