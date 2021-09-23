New Movies

'DEAR EVAN HANSEN' (Rated PG-13 for thematic material involving suicide, brief strong language and some suggestive situations)

Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate.

'BIRDS OF PARADISE' (Rated R for drug use, sexual content and brief nudity)

Two girls at an elite Parisian ballet academy have their bond and bodies tested as they compete for a contract to join the company of the Opéra national de Paris

'MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION' (Rated PG for some thematic elements)

After the time of the Mane 6, Sunny--a young Earth Pony--and her new Unicorn friend Izzy explore their world and strive to restore Harmony to Equestria.

'THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE' (Rated PG-13 for sexual content and drug use)

An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.