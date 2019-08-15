'The Angry Birds Movie 2' (Rated PG for rude humor and action.)
-- The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level.
'Good Boys' (Rated R for strong crude sexual content, drug and alcohol material, and language throughout - all involving tweens.)
-- Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party.
'47 Meters Down: Uncaged' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense peril, bloody images, and brief strong language.)
-- Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they've entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves.
'Blinded by the Light' (Rated PG-13 for thematic material and language including some ethnic slurs.)
-- In 1987 during the austere days of Thatcher's Britain, a teenager learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen.
'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' (Rated PG-13 for some strong language and drug material.)
-- A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery.
'Awake' (Not rated.)
-- A man wakes in a hospital bed with no recollection of who he is, and learns that he's wanted by the police for a committing a series of murders.
New DVD releases this week:
'Avengers: Endgame'
'Unplanned'
'All is True'
'Blackbear'
'Finding Steve McQueen'