New Movies

'BLACKLIGHT' (Rated PG-13 for strong violence, action and language)

Travis Block is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect.

'DEATH ON THE NILE' (PG-13 for violence, some bloody images and sexual material)

While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.

'MARRY ME' (Rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive material)

Music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, instead.

'I WANT YOU BACK' (Rated R for language, sexual material, some drug use and partial nudity)

Newly dumped thirty-somethings Peter and Emma team up to sabotage their exes' new relationships and win them back for good.

'THE SKY IS EVERYWHERE' (Rated PG-13 for language, sexual references and drug use)

After the death of Lennie's sister, Bailey, she finds herself torn between the seductive Toby - Bailey's boyfriend who shares her grief - and Joe, the new boy in town who bursts with life. Each offers Lennie something she desperately needs.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Encanto'

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City'

'King Richard'

'After We Fell'

'The Beatles: Get Back'

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.