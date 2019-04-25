'Avengers: End Game' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language.)
-- After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe.
'The White Crow' (Rated R for some sexuality, graphic nudity, and language.)
-- The story of Rudolf Nureyev's defection to the West.
'Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché' (No rating available.)
-- Pamela B. Green's energetic film about pioneer filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché is both a tribute and a detective story, tracing the circumstances by which this extraordinary artist faded from memory and the path toward her reclamation.
New DVD releases this week:
'Escape Room'
'Destroyer'
'I Spit On Your Grave: Deja Vu'