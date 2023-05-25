Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

‘KANDAHAR’ (Rated R for violence and language)

A CIA operative and his translator flee from special forces in Afghanistan after exposing a covert mission.

‘THE MACHINE’ (Rated R for strong violence, pervasive language, drug use and some sexual material)

Bert’s drunken past catches up with him 20 years down the road when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia.

‘ABOUT MY FATHER’ (Rated PG-13 for suggestive material, language and partial nudity)

When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her tony parents.

‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’ (Rated PG for some action/peril and some scary images)

A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.

‘THE WRATH OF BECKY’ (Rated R for strong violence and gore, pervasive language and some sexual suggestion.)

Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care of an older woman - a kindred spirit named Elena. But when a group known as the “Noble Men” break into their home, attack them, and take her beloved dog, Diego, Becky must return to her old ways to protect herself and her loved ones.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Creed III’

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

‘A Thousand One’

‘The Quiet Girl’

‘Seal Team: Season 6