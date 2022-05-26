New movies

'TOP GUN: MAVERICK' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action and some strong language)

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

'THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE' (Rated PG-13 for rude/suggestive material and language)

The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant.

'EMERGENCY' (Rated R for pervasive language, drug use and some sexual references)

Ready for a night of legendary partying, three college students must weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an unexpected situation.

'ZERO CONTACT' (Rated R for some violent contact and brief language)

Follows five characters based all over the world, connected only by their devotion to the late founder and tech titan Finley Hart. Forced to work together to shut down Hart's most secret invention, a machine that is either the solution to mankind's problems or the end of life on earth.

'I AM HERE' (Rated PG-13 for Holocaust-related thematic content, disturbing images and content)

Ella is not your average 98-year-old. Her magnetic personality makes her past even more surprising. Follow this spirited South African Holocaust survivor as she reveals her astonishing life journey and unwavering appreciation of life.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'The Batman'

'X'

'Studio 666'

'Umma'

'Ted K'

