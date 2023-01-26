New movies

'MAYBE I DO' (Rated PG-13 for sexually suggestive material and brief strong language)

Michelle and Allen are in a relationship. They decide to invite their parents to finally meet about marriage. Turns out, the parents already know one another well, which leads to some differing opinions about marriage.

'FEAR' (Rated R for bloody violence and language)

A much needed getaway and a celebration weekend turns into a nightmare due to the contagious airborne threat.

'SHOTGUN WEDDING' (Rated R for language and some violence/bloody images)

A couple's extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals. In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place.

'YOU PEOPLE' (Rated R for language throughout, some sexual material and drug content)

Follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.

'CONDOR'S NEST' (Rated R for strong language and violent content)

A decade after the fall of Nazi Germany, an American aviator travels across South America in search of war criminals and encounters more than he bargained for.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Violent Night'

'Colosseum'

'Dynasty'

'Mind Cage'

'City on a Hill: Season Three'