New Movies

'NOBODY' (Rated R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use)
A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord.
'GODZILLA VS. KONG' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language)
Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages.
'THE VAULT' (Rated R for language)
Thom, a genius engineering graduate, is interested in the Bank of Spain's safe for nefarious reasons.
'THE SEVENTH DAY' (Rated R for violent content, disturbing images and some language)
A renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.
'SIX MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT' (Rated PG-13 for some violence)
UK, Aug. 15, 1939: 17 days before WWII, an English teacher and his camera disappear on a coastal boarding school with 20 German teen girls. Miller gets the job 6 days later, secretly trying to find out what happened.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'News of the World'
'Castlevania Season 3'
'Hero Dog: The Journey Home'
'SOUL'
'Undoing: The Limited Series'