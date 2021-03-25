New Movies

'NOBODY' (Rated R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use)

A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord.

'GODZILLA VS. KONG' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language)

Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages.

'THE VAULT' (Rated R for language)

Thom, a genius engineering graduate, is interested in the Bank of Spain's safe for nefarious reasons.

'THE SEVENTH DAY' (Rated R for violent content, disturbing images and some language)