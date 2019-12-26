New Movies

'1917' (Rated R for violence, some disturbing images, and language.)
-- Two young British privates during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier's brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.
'Little Women' (Rated PG for thematic elements and brief smoking.)
-- Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.
'Spies in Disguise' (Rated PG for action, violence, and rude humor.)
-- When the world's best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world.
'Just Mercy' (Rated PG-13 for thematic content including some racial epithets.)
-- Just Mercy shadows world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson as he recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free.
You have free articles remaining.
'Clemency' (Rated R for some disturbing material, and language.)
-- Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams. As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill.
'The Song of Names' (Rated PG-13 for some strong language, brief sexual material, thematic elements and smoking.)
-- Tim Roth and Clive Owen star in an emotional detective story spread over two continents and a half century. Beneath the film's stunning and pulsing musical revelations burn the horror of a war and the lost souls extinguished from history.
New DVD releases this week:
'Judy'
'Adopt a Highway'
'Gallows: Act II'
'The Kill Team'