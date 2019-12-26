New Movies

'1917' (Rated R for violence, some disturbing images, and language.)

-- Two young British privates during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier's brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.

'Little Women' (Rated PG for thematic elements and brief smoking.)

-- Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

'Spies in Disguise' (Rated PG for action, violence, and rude humor.)

-- When the world's best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world.

'Just Mercy' (Rated PG-13 for thematic content including some racial epithets.)

-- Just Mercy shadows world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson as he recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free.

'Clemency' (Rated R for some disturbing material, and language.)