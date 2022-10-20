New movies

‘BLACK ADAM’ (Rated PG-13 for sequence of strong violence, intense action and some violence)

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

‘MY POLICEMAN’

(Rated R for sexual content)

The arrival of Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previously.

‘WENDELL & WILD’ (Rated PG-13 for some thematic material, violence, substance abuse and brief strong language)

Two scheming demon brothers, Wendell and Wild, enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot to summon them to the Land of the Living.

‘AMERICAN MURDERER’ (Rated R for pervasive language, drug use, violence and sexual content/nudity)

American Murderer is based on the true story of Jason Derek Brown - a charismatic con man turned party king who bankrolls his luxurious lifestyle through a series of scams.

‘SLAYERS’ (Rated R for bloody violence and language throughout)

A group of superstar influencers are drawn to a reclusive billionaire’s mansion only to find themselves trapped in the lair of an evil vampire. The only way out is to be saved by a famous online gamer and an old school vampire hunter.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Bullet Train’

‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’

‘Easter Sunday’

‘Mack & Rita’

‘Abbott Elementary: The Complete First Season’