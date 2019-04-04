'Shazam!' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action, language, and suggestive material.)
-- We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson's case, by shouting out one word - SHAZAM! - this streetwise fourteen-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.
'Pet Sematary' (Rated R for horror violence, bloody images, and some language.)
-- Louis Creed, his wife Rachel, and their two children Gage and Ellie move to a rural home where they are welcomed and enlightened about the eerie 'Pet Sematary' located nearby.
'The Best of Enemies' (Rated PG-13 for thematic material, racial epithets, some violence and a suggestive reference.)
-- Civil rights activist Ann Atwater faces off against C.P. Ellis, Exalted Cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan, in 1971 Durham, North Carolina over the issue of school integration.
'High Life' (Rated R for disturbing sexual and violent content including sexual assault, graphic nudity, and for language.)
-- A father and his daughter struggle to survive in deep space where they live in isolation.
'Billboard' (No rating available.)
-- Times are tough, listener-ship is down and Casey needs to come up with a plan to save his radio station, WTYT 960, and fast!
New DVD releases this week:
'Bumblebee'
'The Mule'
'Vice'
'Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase'