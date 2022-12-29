New Movies

'BROKER' (Rated R for some language)

A young lady decides to give up her newborn child to a church for adoption but discovers that there is an active group which steals these children for sale.

'BROADWAY RISING' (Rated PG-13 for some language)

Follows the complex road to reopening Broadway, chronicling the hundreds of restaurant owners and staff, costume houses, designers and more.

'A MAN CALLED OTTO' (Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material including suicide attempt and language)

Otto is a grump who's given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.

'ALICE DARLING' (Rated R for language and some sexual content)

A young woman trapped in an abusive relationship becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends.

'WILDCAT' (Rated R for some language)

Back from war in Afghanistan, a young British soldier struggling with depression and PTSD finds a second chance in the Amazon rainforest when he meets an American scientist, and together they foster an orphaned baby ocelot.

