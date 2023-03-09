'CHAMPIONS' (Rated PG-13 for strong language and crude sexual references_

A former minor-league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined.

'SOUTHERN GOSPEL' (Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material, drug use, some violent content, suicide and language)

When a rock n roll star's life comes crashing down, he must fight his past demons to realize his childhood ambition of becoming a preacher.

'UNWELCOME' (Rated R for strong violence and gore, pervasive language, some drug use and sexual material)

Married couple Maya and Jamie escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to discover malevolent and murderous goblins lurking in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden.

'RIGHTEOUS THIEVES' (Rated R for language)

The head of a secret organization assembles a crew to steal back artwork plundered by Nazis during World War II.

'LUTHER: THE FALLEN SON' (Rated R for disturbing violent content, language and some sexual material)

Brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer who is terrorizing London.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Women Talking'

'Christmas Bloody Christmas'

'Puppet Master: Doktor Death'

'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Complete Series'