New Movies

'THE ADAM PROJECT' (Rated PG-13 for violence/action, language and suggestive references)

A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.

'GOLD' (Rated R for language and some violent content)

In the not too distant future, a drifter travelling through the desert discovers the largest gold nugget ever found.

'THE HYPERIONS' (Rated R for some violent/Bloody images)

In 1960, Professor Ruckus Mandulbaum invented the Titan badge - a device that enables humans to have a particular super power. He took in three down-on-their-luck youths, creating an unusual family of superheroes and they quickly rose to fame and prestige.

'TYSON'S RUN' (Rated PG for thematic elements and some language, including offensive slurs)

An unathletic boy with autism strives to become an unlikely marathon champion giving his unfulfilled father purpose and a second chance at putting his family first.

'TURNING RED' (Rated PG-13 for thematic material, suggestive content and language)

A 13-year-old girl named Mei Lee turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'Redeeming Love'

'A Journey for Jordan'

'American Siege'

'Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season'

