New Movies

'VOYAGERS' (Rated PG-13 for violence, some strong sexuality, bloody images, a sexual assault and brief strong language)

A crew of astronauts on a multi-generational mission descend into paranoia and madness, not knowing what is real or not.

'THUNDER FORCE' (Rated PG-13 for some action/violence, language and mild suggestive material)

In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them powers to protect their city.

'CONCRETE COWBOY' (Rated R for language throughout, drug use and some violence)

Sent to live with his estranged father for the summer, a rebellious teen finds kinship in a tight-knit Philadelphia community of Black cowboys.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Earwig and the Witch'

'The Reckoning'

'Shadow in the Cloud'

'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'

'Giants Being Lonely'

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.