‘SURROUNDED’ (Rated R for violence and language) Former Buffalo Soldier Mo Washington travels West to lay claim on a gold mine. After her stagecoach is ambushed, Mo is tasked with holding a dangerous outlaw captive and must survive the day when the bandit’s gang tries to free him.

‘SHEROES’ (Rated R for pervasive language, drug use, sexual content, nudity and some violence) When four thick-as-thieves friends arrive in Thailand they quickly find themselves in over their heads. Fighting to stay alive they’ employ their unique set of skills and unleash their fierce loyalty in a heart-pumping battle for survival.

‘KINGS OF L.A.’ (Rated R for violence, language and sexual content)

A young man at a critical point in his life struggles to navigate through the socioeconomic ills and temptations of his community as the demographics and culture shifts around him. South Central L.A. is now a divided city and everyone wants a piece of it.

‘UNWELCOME’ (Rated R for strong violence and gore, pervasive language, some drug use and sexual material)

Married couple Maya and Jamie escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to discover malevolent and murderous goblins lurking in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden.

