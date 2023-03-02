Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight.

'OPERATION FORTUNE: RUSE DE GUERRE' (Rated R for language and violence)

Special agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives recruit one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission when the sale of a deadly new weapons technology threatens to disrupt the world order.

'TRANSFUSION' (Rated R for violence, language throughout, teen drinking and drug use)

A former Special Forces operative thrust into the criminal underworld to keep his only son from being taken from him.

'A LITTLE WHITE LIE' (Rated R for strong language)

When a handyman living in New York City is mistaken for a famous and famously reclusive writer, he's brought to a university where he is to deliver a keynote address to save the school's literary festival.

'PALM TREES AND POWER LINES' (Rated R for disturbing material, sexual violence, sexual content, language and drug/alcohol use -- all by teenagers)

A disconnected teenage girl enters a relationship with a man twice her age. She sees him as the solution to all her problems, but his intentions are not what they seem.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK