New movies

'THE SON' (Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content involving suicide, and strong language)

Peter has his busy life with new partner Beth and their baby thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

'WHITE NOISE' (Rated R for brief violence and language)

Dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

'GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY' (Rated PG-13 for strong language, some violence and sexual content)

Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.

'NANNY' (Rated R for some language and brief sexuality/nudity)

Immigrant nanny Aisha, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her precarious American Dream.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Bros'

'The Good House'

'Hatching'

'Playing the Crease'

'Peacemaker: The Complete First Season'