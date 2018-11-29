'If Beale Street Could Talk' (Rated R for language and some sexual content.)
-- A woman in Harlem desperately scrambles to prove her fiancé innocent of a crime while carrying their first child.
'Anna and the Apocalypse' (Rated R for zombie violence and gore, language, and some sexual material.)
-- A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven - at Christmas - forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other.
'The Possession of Hannah Grace' (Rated R for gruesome images and terror throughout.)
-- When a cop who is just out of rehab takes the graveyard shift in a city hospital morgue, she faces a series of bizarre, violent events caused by an evil entity in one of the corpses.
New DVD releases this week:
'Searching'
'The Little Stranger'
'Sharp Objects'