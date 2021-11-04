New Movies

'ETERNALS' (Rated PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality)

The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.

'FINCH' (Rated for PG-13 for brief violent images)

On a post-apocalyptic earth, a robot, built to protect the life of his creator's beloved dog, learns about life, love, friendship and what it means to be human.

'THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN' (Rated PG-13 for some thematic material and some language)

English artist Louis Wain rises to prominence at the end of the 19th century for his surreal cat paintings that seemed to reflect his declining sanity.

'THE HARDER THEY FALL' (Rated R for strong violence and language)

When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this Western.

'IDA RED' (Rated R for strong language and violence throughout)

Ida "Red" Walker may not survive her terminal illness while incarcerated for armed robbery. She turns to her son, Wyatt, for one last job and a chance to regain her freedom.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Paw Patrol: The Movie'

'Pig'

'Come True'

'Nine Days'

'The Banishing'

