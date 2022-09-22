New movies

'DON'T WORRY DARLING' (Rated R for sexuality, violent content and strong language)

A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets.

'CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY' (Rated PG-13 for some suggestive material and thematic content)

A 14 year old girl in medieval England navigates through life and avoiding potential suitors her father has in mind.

'BANDIT' (Rated R for language throughout and some sexual material/nudity

After escaping a Michigan prison, a charming career criminal assumes a new identity in Canada and goes on to rob a record 59 banks and jewelry stores while being hunted by a police task force. Based on the story of The Flying Bandit.

'DARK HARVEST' (Rated R for strong horror violence as well as gore, language and drug usage throughout)

A legendary monster called October Boy terrorizes residents in a small Midwestern town when he rises from the cornfields every Halloween with his butcher knife and makes his way toward those who are brave enough to confront him.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Vengeance'

'Legacies - Season 4'

'Outlander - Season 6'

'Post Mortem'

'Equalizer Season Two'