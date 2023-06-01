Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

'SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE' (Rated PG for sequences of animated action violence, some language and thematic elements)

Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero.

'THE BOOGEYMAN' (Rated PG-13 for terror, violent content, some teen drug use and violence)

Adaptation of Stephen King's "The Boogeyman."

'PADRE PIO' (Rated R for language, brief nudity and some violence)

WWI has ended but events surrounding the first free election in Italy threaten to tear the village apart. Padre Pio struggles with his own personal demons, ultimately emerging to become one of Catholicism's most venerated figures.

'MERCY' (Rated R for violence, bloody images and pervasive language)

An ex-military doctor finds herself in a deadly battle for survival when the Irish mafia seize control of the hospital at which she works.

'SHOOTING STARS' (Rated PG-13 for strong language, some suggestive references and teen drinking)

A look at the young life of basketball star LeBron James. Feature film adaptation of LeBron James and Buzz Bissinger's book "Shooting Stars."

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

'65'

'A Good Person'

'Inside'

'Mohave Diamonds'