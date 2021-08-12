 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Movies
0 Comments

New Movies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

'FREE GUY' (Rated PG-13 for strong fantasy violence throughout, language and crude/suggestive references)

A bank teller discovers that he's actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game.
 
'DON'T BREATH 2' (Rated R for strong, bloody violence, gruesome images and language)
 
Hiding out for years in an isolated cabin, Norman Nordstrom has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a house fire. Their quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing Norman to leave his safe haven to save her.
 
'RESPECT' (Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, strong language, including racial epithets)
 
The life story of the legendary Aretha Franklin.
 
'THE LOST LEONARDO' (Rated PG-13 for nude art images)
 
The Lost Leonardo is the inside story behind the Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting ever sold at $450 million.
 
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Finding You'

'Queen Bee'

'Are You Afraid of the Dark: Curse of the Shadows'

'Batman: Long Halloween Part 2'

'Profile'

'The Misfits' 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News