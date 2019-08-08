'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' (Rated PG-13 for terror/violence, disturbing images, thematic elements, language including racial epithets, and brief sexual references.)
-- A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives.
'The Kitchen' (Rated R for violence, language throughout and some sexual content.)
-- The wives of New York gangsters in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands' rackets after they're locked up in prison.
'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' (Rated PG for action and some impolite humor.)
-- Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.
'The Art of Racing in the Rain' (Rated PG for thematic material.)
-- Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life.
'After the Wedding' (Rated PG-13 for thematic material and some strong language.)
-- A manager of an orphanage in Kolkata travels to New York to meet a benefactor.
New DVD releases this week:
'Pokemon: Detective Pikachu'
'The Curse of La Llorna'
'Poms'
'Tolkien'
'The Souvenir'
'Batman: Hush'
'Changeland'
'Deep Murder'