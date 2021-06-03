New Movies

'THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT' (Rated R for terror, violence and some disturbing images)
The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession.
'SPIRIT UNTAMED' (Rated PG for some adventure action)
Lucky Prescott's life is changed forever when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit.
'FLASHBACK' (Rated R for drug content, language throughout, brief sexual material and nudity)
After a chance encounter with a man forgotten from his youth, Fred literally and metaphorically journeys into his past.
'UNDER THE STADIUM LIGHTS'
Brother's Keeper is a true story about the '09 Abilene High School Football team.
