New Movies
New Movies

Conjuring Devil

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Vera Farmiga, left, and Patrick Wilson in a scene from "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It." 

 Ben Rothstein, Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP

'THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT' (Rated R for terror, violence and some disturbing images)

The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession.

'SPIRIT UNTAMED' (Rated PG for some adventure action)

Lucky Prescott's life is changed forever when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit.

'FLASHBACK' (Rated R for drug content, language throughout, brief sexual material and nudity)

After a chance encounter with a man forgotten from his youth, Fred literally and metaphorically journeys into his past.

'UNDER THE STADIUM LIGHTS'

Brother's Keeper is a true story about the '09 Abilene High School Football team.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'The Courier'

'Boogie'

'EMBATTLED DVD'

'Endangered Species'

'Shoplifters of the World'

'The Vault'

'The World To Come'

'Trigger Point'

'Your Honor'

