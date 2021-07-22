 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Movies
0 Comments

New Movies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

'OLD' (Rated PG-13 for strong language, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language)

A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.

'JOE BELL' (Rated R for language including racial slurs, some disturbing material and teen partying)

The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

'SNAKE EYES' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and brief strong language) 

A G.I. Joe spin-off centered around the character of Snake Eyes.

'MIDNIGHT IN THE SWITCHGRASS' (Rated R for violence and language throughout)

An FBI agent and Florida State officer team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases.

'JOLT' (Rated R for strong violence, sexual content and language throughout)

A bouncer with a slightly murderous anger-management problem that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal. After the first guy she's ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Spiral'

'Dream Horse' 

'Jakob's Wife'

'Law & Order SVU: Season 22'

'Star Trek Discovery - Season 3'

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News