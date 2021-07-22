New Movies

'OLD' (Rated PG-13 for strong language, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language)

A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.

'JOE BELL' (Rated R for language including racial slurs, some disturbing material and teen partying)

The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

'SNAKE EYES' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and brief strong language)

A G.I. Joe spin-off centered around the character of Snake Eyes.

'MIDNIGHT IN THE SWITCHGRASS' (Rated R for violence and language throughout)

An FBI agent and Florida State officer team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases.

'JOLT' (Rated R for strong violence, sexual content and language throughout)