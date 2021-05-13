New Movies

'SPIRAL' (Rated R for sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language, some sexual references and brief drug use)

Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past.

'THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD' (Rated R for strong violence, and language throughout)

A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him -- and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.

'THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW' (Rated R for violence and language)

An agoraphobic woman living alone in New York begins spying on her new neighbors, only to witness a disturbing act of violence.