'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (Rated PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language.)
-- Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.
'The Nightingale' (Rated R for strong violent and disturbing content including rape, language throughout, and brief sexuality.)
-- Set in 1825, Clare, a young Irish convict woman, chases a British officer through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness, bent on revenge for a terrible act of violence he committed against her family. On the way she enlists the services of an Aboriginal tracker named Billy, who is also marked by trauma from his own violence-filled past.
'LUCE' (Rated R for language throughout, sexual content, nudity and some drug use.)
-- A married couple is forced to reckon with their idealized image of their son, adopted from war-torn Eritrea, after an alarming discovery by a devoted high school teacher threatens his status as an all-star student.
'Them That Follow' (Rated R for some disturbing violence.)
-- Set deep in the wilds of Appalachia, where believers handle death-dealing snakes to prove themselves before God, Them That Follow tells the story of a pastor's daughter who holds a secret that threatens to tear her community apart.
New DVD releases:
'The Intruder'
'Long Shot'
'Ugly Dolls'
'The White Crow'
'Body at Brighton Rock'