'The Lion King' (Rated PG for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements.)
-- After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.
'Into the Ashes' (No rating available.)
-- With an honest job and a loving wife, Nick Brenner believed he had safely escaped his violent, criminal history. But his old crew hasn't forgotten about him or the money he stole, and when they take what Nick now values the most - his wife - he has nothing left to lose.
'Rosie' (No rating available.)
-- ROSIE tells the story of a mother trying to protect her family after their landlord sells their rented home and they become homeless.
New DVD releases this week:
'Shazam'
'Breakthrough'
'Teen Spirit'
'Little Woods'
'Abduction'