New movies

'WATCHER' (Rated R for some bloody violence, language and sexual material/nudity)
As a serial killer stalks the city, Julia - a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend - notices a mysterious stranger watching her from across the street.
'CRIMES OF THE FUTURE' (Rated R for strong, disturbing violence, grisly images, graphic nudity and some language)
Humans adapt to a synthetic environment, with new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice, Saul Tenser, celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.
'THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN' (Rated PG-13 for some language and smoking)
Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship Qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process.
People are also reading…
'HOLLYWOOD STARGIRL' (Rated PG for mild language)
Stargirl Caraway as she journeys out of Mica into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibility.
'FIRE ISLAND' (Rated R for strong sexual content, language throughout, drug use and some nudity)
A pair of best friends set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a group of eclectic friends.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'Big Gold Brick'
'Lucifer: The Complete Fifth Season'
'The Boyss - Season One and Season Two'
'The Devil You Know'
'Why Women Kill: Season Two'