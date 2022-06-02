New movies

'WATCHER' (Rated R for some bloody violence, language and sexual material/nudity)

As a serial killer stalks the city, Julia - a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend - notices a mysterious stranger watching her from across the street.

'CRIMES OF THE FUTURE' (Rated R for strong, disturbing violence, grisly images, graphic nudity and some language)

Humans adapt to a synthetic environment, with new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice, Saul Tenser, celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.

'THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN' (Rated PG-13 for some language and smoking)

Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship Qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process.

'HOLLYWOOD STARGIRL' (Rated PG for mild language)

Stargirl Caraway as she journeys out of Mica into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibility.

'FIRE ISLAND' (Rated R for strong sexual content, language throughout, drug use and some nudity)

A pair of best friends set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a group of eclectic friends.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Big Gold Brick'

'Lucifer: The Complete Fifth Season'

'The Boyss - Season One and Season Two'

'The Devil You Know'

'Why Women Kill: Season Two'

