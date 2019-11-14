New Movies

'Charlie's Angels' (Rated PG-13 for action/violence, language and some suggestive material.)

-- When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.

'Ford v Ferrari' (Rated PG-13 for some language and peril.)

-- American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

'The Good Liar' (Rated R for some strong violence, and for language and brief nudity.)

-- Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.

'Waves' (Rated R for language throughout, drug and alcohol use, some sexual content and brief violence-all involving teens.)

