New Movies

'Charlie's Angels' (Rated PG-13 for action/violence, language and some suggestive material.)
-- When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.
'Ford v Ferrari' (Rated PG-13 for some language and peril.)
-- American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.
'The Good Liar' (Rated R for some strong violence, and for language and brief nudity.)
-- Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.
'Waves' (Rated R for language throughout, drug and alcohol use, some sexual content and brief violence-all involving teens.)
-- Traces the journey of a suburban African-American family - led by a well-intentioned but domineering father - as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.
New DVD releases this week:
'Good Boys'
'The Angry Birds Movie 2'
'47 Meters Down: Uncaged'
'The Peanut Butter Falcon'
'The Farewell'
'Brian Banks'
'After the Wedding'