'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' (Rated PG for some rude humor.)
-- It's been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild.
'What Men Want' (Rated R for language and sexual content throughout, and some drug material.)
-- A woman is boxed out by the male sports agents in her profession, but gains an unexpected edge over them when she develops the ability to hear men's thoughts.
'Cold Pursuit' (Rated R for strong violence, drug material, and some language including sexual references.)
-- A snowplow driver seeks revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son. Based on the 2014 Norwegian film 'In Order of Disappearance'.
'The Prodigy' (Rated R for violence, disturbing and bloody images, a sexual reference and brief graphic nudity.)
-- A mother concerned about her young son's disturbing behavior thinks something supernatural may be affecting him.
'Under the Eiffel Tower' (Not Rated)
-- Stuart is a having a mid-life crisis. Desperate for something more in life, he tags along on his best friend's family vacation to Paris - then proposes to his friend's 24-year-old daughter, Rosalind, while standing under the Eiffel Tower.
New DVD releases this week:
'The Grinch'
'Widows'
'The Girl in the Spider's Web'
'The Sisters Brothers'
'A Private War'