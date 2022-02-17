New movies

'DOG' (Rated PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material)

Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois), race down the Pacific Coast to a fellow soldier's funeral on time.

'UNCHARTED' (Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language)

Street-smart Nathan Drake, is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter, Victor "Sully" Sullivan, to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

'THE KING'S MAN' (Rated R for sequences of strong/bloody violence and some sexual material)

In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions.

'PURSUIT' (Rated R for violence, disturbing images, language and some drug content)

Detective Breslin crosses paths with Calloway, a ruthless hacker who's trying to save his kidnapped wife from a drug cartel. When Calloway escapes from police custody, Breslin joins forces with a no-nonsense cop to reclaim his prisoner.

'RUN & GUN' (Rated R for violence and language)

After leaving a life of crime and violence, Ray is a reformed good guy, enjoying a quiet family life in the 'burbs. But when his past is discovered, Ray is blackmailed into one last job to collect a mysterious package.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Belfast'

'Red Rocket'

'Catwoman: Hunted'

'Summer of Soul'

'The Fabulous Filipino Brothers'

