New Movies

'A MOUTHFUL OF AIR' (Rated R for some language)

Julie Davis writes bestselling children's books about unlocking your fears, but has yet to unlock her own. When her daughter is born, that trauma is brought to the fore, and with it, a crushing battle to survive.

'ANTLERS' (Rated R for violence, including gruesome images, as well as language)

In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.

'LAST NIGHT IN SOHO' (Rated R for bloody violence, sexual content, brief drug material and graphic nudity)

In acclaimed director Edgar Wright's psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.

'13 MINUTES' (Rated PG-13 for peril, bloody images, thematic elements and some strong language)

Four families in a Heartland town are tested in a single day when a tornado hits, forcing paths to cross and redefining the meaning of survival.

'VIOLET' (Rated R for language throughout and some sexual references)

Violet realizes that her entire life is built on fear-based decisions, and must do everything differently to become her true self.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'The Suicide Squad'

'Don't Breathe 2'

'Stillwater'

'Good Witch: Season Seven'

'New Amsterdam: Season Three'

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.