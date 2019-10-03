'Joker' (Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images.)

-- An original standalone origin story of the iconic villain not seen before on the big screen, it's a gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, and a broader cautionary tale.

'Lucy in the Sky' (Rated R for language and some sexual content.)

-- Astronaut Lucy Cola returns to Earth after a transcendent experience during a mission to space, and begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small.

'Wrinkles the Clown' (No rating available.)

-- In Florida, parents can hire Wrinkles the Clown to scare their misbehaving children.

New DVD releases for this week:

'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

'Maiden'

'Anna and the Apocolypse'

'Framing John DeLorean'

'Driven'

'Doom Patrol'

'Doom: Annihilation'

'Itsy Bitsy'

'Spider in the Web'

