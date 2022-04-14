New Movies

'FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE' (Rated PG-13 for some fantasy/action)

The third installment of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," which follows the continuing adventures of Newt Scamander.

'DUAL' (Rated R for violent content, some sexual content, language and graphic nudity)

A woman opts for a cloning procedure after she receives a terminal diagnosis but when she recovers her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail, leading to a court-mandated duel to the death.

'FATHER STU' (Rated R for language throughout)

Follows the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption.

'INFINITE STORM' (Rated R for language and some nudity)

When a climber gets caught in a blizzard, she encounters a stranded stranger and must get them both down the mountain before nightfall.

'PARIS, 13TH DISTRICT' (Rated R for strong sexual content, graphic nudity and some drug usage)

Émilie meets Camille who is attracted to Nora, who crosses paths with Amber. Three girls and a boy - They're friends, sometimes lovers and often both.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Spider -Man: No Way Home'

'Chesapeake Shores: Season Five'

'Chucky: Season One'

'Last Looks'

'Warhunt'

