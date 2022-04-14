New Movies

'FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE' (Rated PG-13 for some fantasy/action)
The third installment of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," which follows the continuing adventures of Newt Scamander.
'DUAL' (Rated R for violent content, some sexual content, language and graphic nudity)
A woman opts for a cloning procedure after she receives a terminal diagnosis but when she recovers her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail, leading to a court-mandated duel to the death.
'FATHER STU' (Rated R for language throughout)
Follows the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption.
'INFINITE STORM' (Rated R for language and some nudity)
When a climber gets caught in a blizzard, she encounters a stranded stranger and must get them both down the mountain before nightfall.
'PARIS, 13TH DISTRICT' (Rated R for strong sexual content, graphic nudity and some drug usage)
Émilie meets Camille who is attracted to Nora, who crosses paths with Amber. Three girls and a boy - They're friends, sometimes lovers and often both.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'Spider -Man: No Way Home'
'Chesapeake Shores: Season Five'
'Chucky: Season One'
'Last Looks'
'Warhunt'