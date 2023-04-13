‘BEAUTIFUL DISASTER’ (Rated R for sexual content, language, some violence and teen drinking)

College freshman, Abby, tries to distance herself from her dark past while resisting her attraction to bad boy, Travis.

‘RENFIELD’ (Rated R for bloody violence, some gore, language throughout and some language)

Renfield, Dracula’s henchman and inmate at the lunatic asylum for decades, longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands, and all of the bloodshed that comes with them.

‘THE POPE’S EXORCIST’ (Rated R for violent content, language, sexual content and some nudity)

Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

‘MAFIA MAMMA’ (Rated R for bloody violence, sexual content and some language)

An American mom inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm’s consigliere, she hilariously defies everyone’s expectations as the new head of the family business.

‘NEFARIOUS’ (Rated R for some disturbing violent content)

On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a psychiatric evaluation during which he claims he is a demon, and further claims that before their time is over, the psychiatrist will commit three murders of his own.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Infinity Pool’

‘Living’

‘A Lot of Nothing’

‘Devil’s Peak’