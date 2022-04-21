New Movies

'THE BAD GUYS' (Rated PG for action and rude humor)
Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way.
'THE NORTHMAN' (Rated R for strong bloody violence, some sexual content and nudity.
From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father's murder.
'THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT' (Rated R for language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and violence)
A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Tarantino movie.
'UNPLUGGING' (Rated R for language, some sexual content and brief drug use)
Think a rustic getaway with no cell service, Internet or social media is a romantic way to repair your marriage and sex life? Think again. Meet Dan and Jeanine Dewerson. The only spark in their bedroom is from the wall socket.
'HOSTILE TERRITORY' (Rated R for violence)
In post-civil war America, when a Union soldier is presumed dead, his children are mistakenly sent away on the orphan train. This is a wild-west story of people uniting for the greater good, and children forced to grow up quickly.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'Jackass Forever'
'Cyrano'
'The King's Daughter'
'V/H/S/94'
'The Desperate Hour'