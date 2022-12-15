New Movies

'SPOILER ALERT' (Rated PG-13 for sexual content, drug use and thematic elements)
The story of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan's relationship that takes a tragic turn when Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
'AVATAR: THE WAY OF THE WATER' (Rated PG-13 for sequence of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language)
Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their planet.
'MINDCAGE' (Rated R for violence and strong language throughout)
When a copycat strikes, two detectives ask a top serial killer for help.
'HIGH HEAT' (Rated R for violence and strong language throughout)
When the local mafia shows up to burn down her restaurant, Ana, a chef with a meticulous past, defends her turf and proves her knife skills both in and out of the kitchen.
'NANNY' (Rated T for some language and brief sexuality/nudity)
Immigrant nanny Aisha, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her precarious American Dream.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
‘Smile'
'Ticket to Paradise'
'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'
'The Woman King'
'Reacher: Season One'