New Movies

'SPOILER ALERT' (Rated PG-13 for sexual content, drug use and thematic elements)

The story of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan's relationship that takes a tragic turn when Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

'AVATAR: THE WAY OF THE WATER' (Rated PG-13 for sequence of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language)

Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their planet.

'MINDCAGE' (Rated R for violence and strong language throughout)

When a copycat strikes, two detectives ask a top serial killer for help.

'HIGH HEAT' (Rated R for violence and strong language throughout)

When the local mafia shows up to burn down her restaurant, Ana, a chef with a meticulous past, defends her turf and proves her knife skills both in and out of the kitchen.

'NANNY' (Rated T for some language and brief sexuality/nudity)

Immigrant nanny Aisha, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her precarious American Dream.

