New movies

'DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA' (Rated PG for some suggestive references, language and thematic elements)
Follow-up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family and Downton staff received a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain.
'MEN' (Rated R for disturbing and violent content, graphic nudity, grisly images and language)
A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband.
'GOOD MOURNING' (Rated R for drug use throughout, pervasive language and crude sexual references)
Follows London Clash, a movie star whose world is turned upside down when he must choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.
'EMERGENCY' (Rated R for pervasive language, drug use and some sexual references)
Ready for a night of legendary partying, three college students must weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an unexpected situation.
'THE VALET' (Rated PG-13 for sexual content, some strong language and brief drug material)
A movie star enlists a parking valet at a Beverly Hills restaurant to pose as her lover to cover for her relationship with a married man.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'Licorice Pizza'
'A Day to Die'
'Infinite'
'Slasher: Flesh and Blood, Season One'
'Succession: The Complete Third Season'