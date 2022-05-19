New movies

'DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA' (Rated PG for some suggestive references, language and thematic elements)

Follow-up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family and Downton staff received a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain.

'MEN' (Rated R for disturbing and violent content, graphic nudity, grisly images and language)

A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband.

'GOOD MOURNING' (Rated R for drug use throughout, pervasive language and crude sexual references)

Follows London Clash, a movie star whose world is turned upside down when he must choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.

'EMERGENCY' (Rated R for pervasive language, drug use and some sexual references)

Ready for a night of legendary partying, three college students must weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an unexpected situation.

'THE VALET' (Rated PG-13 for sexual content, some strong language and brief drug material)

A movie star enlists a parking valet at a Beverly Hills restaurant to pose as her lover to cover for her relationship with a married man.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Licorice Pizza'

'A Day to Die'

'Infinite'

'Slasher: Flesh and Blood, Season One'

'Succession: The Complete Third Season'

