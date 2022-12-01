New movies

‘DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: RODRICK RULES’ (Rated PG for rude humor)

A new school year, his brother Rodrick teases him over and over and over and over again. Will Greg manage to get along with him? Or will a secret ruin everything?

‘SPOILER ALERT’ (Rated PG-13 for sexual content, drug use and thematic elements)

The story of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan’s relationship that takes a tragic turn when Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

‘EMANCIPATION’ (Rated R for strong racial violence, disturbing images and violence)

A runaway slave forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him.

‘WOMEN TALKING’ (Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content including sexual assault, bloody images and some strong language)

Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith.

‘SAVAGE SALVATION’ (Rated R for some strong violence, drug use and language throughout)

A recovering opioid addict seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiance’s death.

