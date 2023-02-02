'80 FOR BRADY' (Rated PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content and suggestive references)

The movie is inspired by the true story of 4 best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.

'KNOCK AT THE CABIN' (Rated R for language and violence)

While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse.

'LITTLE DIXIE' (Rated R for strong violence and bloody images, pervasive language, some sexual content and brief nudity)

Doc facilitates a fragile truce between the Governor and Cartel, trading prosecutorial leniency for finance. With no more truce, Doc is left to fend for himself and protect the one untainted thing in his life: his daughter, Little Dixie.

'ONE FINE MORNING' (Rated R for some sexuality, nudity or language)

With a father suffering from neurodegenerative disease, a young woman lives with her eight-year-old daughter. While struggling to secure a decent nursing home, she runs into an unavailable friend with whom she embarks on an affair.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Angry Neighbors'

'Bones and All'

'The Honeymoon'

'Taurus'

'Rock Dog: Battle of the Beat'