New movies

'BARBARIAN' (Rated R for some strong violence and gore, disturbing images, language throughout and nudity)

A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems

'MEDIEVAL' (Rated R for strong and violent content throughout, and some nudity)

The story of fifteenth century Czech icon and warlord Jan Zizka, who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire.

'END OF THE ROAD' (Rated R for some strong bloody violence, drug use, sexual content and language)

In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

'ABOUT FATE' (Rated R for some language and a sexual reference)

The romantic comedy is a tale of two people who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other's path on a stormy New Year's Eve and comedy and chaos ensue.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'

'Chicago P.D. Season Nine'

'NCIS: Hawaii'

'Paradise Highway'