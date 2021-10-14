New Movies

'HALLOWEEN KILLS' (Rated R for strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug usage)

The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween series.

'THE LAST DUEL' (Rated R for strong language including sexual assault, sexual content, some graphic nudity and language)

King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.

'NEEDLE IN A TIMESTACK' (Rated R for some language)

Nick and Janine live in marital bliss until Janine's ex-husband warps time to try to tear them apart. As Nick's memories disappear, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto - or let go of - everything he loves.

'THE VELVET UNDERGROUND' (Rated R for language, sexual content, nudity and some drug usage)

The Velvet Underground explores the multiple threads that converged to bring together one of the most influential bands in rock and roll.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Free Guy"

'The Green Knight'

'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain'

'Black Lightning Season Four'

'Surviving the Game'

