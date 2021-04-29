 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New movies
0 comments

New movies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

'TRIUMPH' (Rated PG-13 for language)

Inspired by a real story, a determined high school senior strives to be a wrestler one last time despite having cerebral palsy and goes to extreme lengths, crushing obstacles and inspiring others along his journey to prove his abilities.

'SEPARATION' (Rated R for language, some violence and brief drug use)

A young girl finds solace in her artist father and the ghost of her dead mother.

'TOM CLANCY'S WITHOUT REMORSE' (Rated R for violence)

John Clark, a Navy SEAL, goes on a path to avenge his wife's murder only to find himself inside of a larger conspiracy.

'PERCY VS. GOLIATH' (Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements)

A Canadian farmer takes on a giant corporation after their GMOs interfere with his crops.

'THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES' (Rated PG for action and some language )

A quirky, dysfunctional family's road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity's unlikeliest last hope.   

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'The Marksman'

'Land'

'Justice Society: World War II'

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News