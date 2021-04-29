New movies

'TRIUMPH' (Rated PG-13 for language)

Inspired by a real story, a determined high school senior strives to be a wrestler one last time despite having cerebral palsy and goes to extreme lengths, crushing obstacles and inspiring others along his journey to prove his abilities.

'SEPARATION' (Rated R for language, some violence and brief drug use)

A young girl finds solace in her artist father and the ghost of her dead mother.

'TOM CLANCY'S WITHOUT REMORSE' (Rated R for violence)

John Clark, a Navy SEAL, goes on a path to avenge his wife's murder only to find himself inside of a larger conspiracy.

'PERCY VS. GOLIATH' (Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements)

A Canadian farmer takes on a giant corporation after their GMOs interfere with his crops.

'THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES' (Rated PG for action and some language )

A quirky, dysfunctional family's road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity's unlikeliest last hope.