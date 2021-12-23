New Movies

'THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS' (Rated R for violence and some language)
Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more.
'SING 2' (Rated PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence
Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show.
'THE KING'S MAN' (Rated R for strong/bloody violence language and some sexual material)
In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions.
'THE TENDER BAR' (Rated R for language throughout and some sexual content)
A boy growing up on Long Island seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle's bar.
'PARALLEL MOTHERS' (Rated R for some sexuality)
The story of two mothers who give birth the same day.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'No Time to Die'
'Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train'
'The Many Saints of Newark'
'Blue Bayou'
'Every Last One of Them'