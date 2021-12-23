 Skip to main content
New Movies

'THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS' (Rated R for violence and some language)

Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more.

'SING 2' (Rated PG for some rude material and mild peril/violence

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show.

'THE KING'S MAN' (Rated R for strong/bloody violence language and some sexual material)

In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions.

'THE TENDER BAR' (Rated R for language throughout and some sexual content)

A boy growing up on Long Island seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle's bar.

'PARALLEL MOTHERS' (Rated R for some sexuality)

The story of two mothers who give birth the same day.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'No Time to Die'

'Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train' 

'The Many Saints of Newark'

'Blue Bayou'

'Every Last One of Them'

'SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME' (Rated PG-13 for sequence of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments)

