'Black and Blue' (No rating available.)

-- A rookie police officer in New Orleans has to balance her identity as a black woman with her role as a police officer when she witnesses other police officers committing murder.

'Countdown' (Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, bloody images, suggestive material, language and thematic elements.)

-- When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With the clock ticking and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.

'The Last Full Measure' (No rating available.)

-- Thirty-four years after his death, Airman William H. Pitsenbarger, Jr. ("Pits") is awarded the nation's highest military honor, for his actions on the battlefield.

'The Current War' (Rated PG-13 for some disturbing/violent images, and thematic elements.)

-- The dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world.

New DVD releases this week:

'The Lion King'

'Angel of Mine'

'Bloodline'

'Satanic Panic'

'Strange But True'

'Tone Deaf'

'Veronica Mars'

'Wonder Woman: Bloodlines'

