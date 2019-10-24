'Black and Blue' (No rating available.)
-- A rookie police officer in New Orleans has to balance her identity as a black woman with her role as a police officer when she witnesses other police officers committing murder.
'Countdown' (Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, bloody images, suggestive material, language and thematic elements.)
-- When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With the clock ticking and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.
'The Last Full Measure' (No rating available.)
-- Thirty-four years after his death, Airman William H. Pitsenbarger, Jr. ("Pits") is awarded the nation's highest military honor, for his actions on the battlefield.
'The Current War' (Rated PG-13 for some disturbing/violent images, and thematic elements.)
-- The dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world.
New DVD releases this week:
'The Lion King'
'Angel of Mine'
'Bloodline'
'Satanic Panic'
'Strange But True'
'Tone Deaf'
'Veronica Mars'
'Wonder Woman: Bloodlines'