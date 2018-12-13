Try 1 month for 99¢

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (Rated PG for frenetic sequences of animated action violence, thematic elements, and mild language.)

-- Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his reality and crosses paths with his counterparts from other dimensions to stop a threat to all reality.

'Deadpool 2' (Rated R for strong violence and language throughout, sexual references and brief drug material.)

-- Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (AKA. Deadpool), brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable.

'The Mule' (Rated R for language throughout and brief sexuality/nudity.)

-- A 90-year-old horticulturist and WWII veteran is caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.

'Mortal Engines' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of futuristic violence and action.)

-- A mysterious young woman named Hester Shaw joins forces with Anna Fang, a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head, and Tom Natsworthy, an outcast from London, to lead a rebellion against a giant predator city on wheels.

New DVD releases for this week:

'The Equalizer 2'

'Smallfoot'

'Peppermint'

'Unbroken: Path to Redemption'

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments