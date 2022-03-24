New movies

'THE LOST CITY' (Rated PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language)

A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

'INFINITE STORM' (Rated R for some language and nudity)

When a climber gets caught in a blizzard, she encounters a stranded stranger and must get them both down the mountain before nightfall.

'THE DUKE' (Rated R for language and brief sexuality)

In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60-year-old taxi driver, steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London.

'SO COLD THE RIVER' (Rated R for some violence, bloody images and language)

A documentary filmmaker's research on a town's mysterious benefactor unearths an unexplained evil while staying at a local resort.

'MOTHERING SUNDAY,' (Rated R for sexual content, graphic nudity and some language)

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Nightmare Alley'

'Dexter: New Blood'

'Dr. Death'

'For the Love of Money'

